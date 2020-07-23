General News

All district hospitals to be built by Ghanaians

Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, Health Minister

All district hospitals to be built across Ghana will be constructed by Ghanaians.

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta made this known in Parliament on Thursday, July 23, 2020.



He said the hospitals will be designed by Ghanaian-owned firms.



He stated that the mid-year budget review is to highlight the significant impact of the Covid19 pandemic and the steps being taken to get Ghana’s economy back on track.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo recently announced plans to build hospitals in some districts nationwide to address the healthcare delivery inequalities.



The Minister stated that the government will do everything to protect the lives of Ghanaians amid Coronavirus.

