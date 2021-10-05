All four drowned bodies at British Komenda recovered

Three children and a 20-year-old man drowned on Saturday at the British Komenda

Police in the Central Region has recovered four bodies of three children and a 20-year-old man who drowned on Saturday at British Komenda.

Two other children were luckily rescued and sent to the hospital and were treated and discharged.



The deceased persons whose ages range between 12 and 20 years are said to have gone swimming in an unauthorized part of the sea.

The Central Regional Police Commander, DCOP Kwadwo Antwi Tabi who visited the scene with his subordinates giving details about the incident said four of them got drowned, and out of that number, two bodies were retrieved on Saturday.



One was retrieved on Sunday after it was washed ashore and the last one was also washed ashore on Monday.