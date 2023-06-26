4
All hearty as NDC’s General Mosquito meets NPP’s Stephen Ntim

General Mosquito Vs Ntim.png NDC's General Mosquito in hearty conversation with NPP's Stephen Ntim

Mon, 26 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Aseidu Nketiah, affectionately known as ‘General Mosquito’ has been seen in a hearty meeting with the National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Stephen Ntim.

This was contained in a video shared by Accra-based UTV.

The encounter, which took place when the two leaders met with the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare ahead of the Assin North by-election, showcased a rare moment of friendship and exchange of pleasantries between the two leaders.

With broad smiles, the two playfully hugged and teased each other on emerging as the winners of the by-election.

The Assin North by-election is scheduled for tomorrow, June 27, 2023.

The race is between NPP’s Charles Opoku, NDC’s James Gyakye Quayson and Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) Bernice Enyonam Sefenu.



