All is not well at the National Security – Adam Bonaa on recent shake-up

A Security Analyst Dr. Adam Bonaa has stated that the recent shake-up at the national security and intelligence agency by Akufo-Addo is an indication that there are issues at the institution.

He explained that the only time the country witnesses such shake-ups is usually when there is a change in government but for Akufo-Addo to make a reshuffle at the security agency, it could suggest rot within the security agency.



He said this can be justified by Akufo-Addo’s recent comments about reshuffling his ministers. According to him, if the president says there is no need for a reshuffle because he sees nothing wrong with their performance, a shake-up in the national security will then suggest there is a problem which only he (the president) can explain.



Speaking on Neat FM, he said,



“We need to know the reason for this massive shake-up by the president. Usually, you see this kind of shake-up at the foremost in the national security or intelligence when a new government takes over and they clear those who are supposed to be cleared, and others are appointed.



“the president’s statement on the reshuffle of ministers points to the fact that those that have been removed from National Security are not doing well. It means they have superintended over certain rot without trying to go and do any research or of a sort.

“He says he won’t reshuffle his ministers, but he has done so at the national security and some of us who work closely with the security agency will tell you that there is a lot of rot in the national security,” he added.



He said the national security has been engaged in some acts including galamsey, land grabbing and other activities therefore it would not be surprising if some rot is discovered within the institution.



“There are many things they are involved in including land grabbing, galamsey etc. I can tell you it has not been well with the national security,” he stated.



On August 5, 2022, Akufo-Addo announced changes to the leadership of the National Security apparatus.



In a statement from the Communications Directorate of the Jubilee House a new National Security Co-coordinator was announced.

This, according to the statement is because the current National Security Co-ordinator, Amb. Maj. Gen. (Rtd) Francis Adu-Amanfoh, has been reassigned to act as Special Advisor to the President for the Accra Initiative effective Monday, August 8, 2022.



President Akufo-Addo has subsequently appointed Mr. Edward Asomani, Deputy National Security Co-ordinator, to act as National Security Co-ordinator, in accordance with Section 20 (1) of the Security and Intelligence Agencies Act, 2020 (Act 1030), with effect from the same date.







NYA/WA