All is set for May Day celebration in Upper West

The May Day celebration will take place at the Wa Jubilee Park

Source: GNA

The Trades Union Congress (TUC) in the Upper West Region has called on all members and the general public to grace this year’s May Day celebration to make it a success.

The event, which would take place at the Jubilee Park in Wa, would be preceded by a route march through some principal streets in the Wa township.



Mr Godwin Gariba, the Upper West Regional Secretary of the TUC, told the GNA in an interview that all was set for the celebration on Sunday, May 01.



According to him, this year’s celebration, on the theme: “Protecting Jobs and Incomes in the Era of COVID-19 Pandemic and Beyond”, would also feature free health screening for the people.



He explained that the theme sought to highlight the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the jobs and the income of the people.

“Since 2019 when COVID-19 visited us some people lost their jobs and others died through the pandemic so it is now time for us to protect the leftover jobs and also our income beyond the pandemic”, Mr Gariba explained



Mr Samuel Berko, the Upper West Regional Industrial Relations Officer of the TUC, said it was unfortunate that the Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG) had pulled out of this year’s celebration.



He, however, explained that the TUC was engaging the leadership of the CLOGSAG for the Association to rescind its decision and join the May Day celebration saying, “Union thrives on numbers”.