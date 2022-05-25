All land records intact; not a single document destroyed – Owusu-Bio

File photo

The Deputy Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Mr Benito Owusu-Bio, has assured the general public that no land acquisition transaction document at the head office of the Lands Commission has been destroyed.

The assurance comes on the back of reports that the offices of the commission were flooded after Saturday’s downpour.



The deputy minister, who paid a working visit to the offices of the Commission on Monday, 23 May 2022, said: “Although water got into our records room, not a single piece of paper was destroyed because of the way our shelves are".



He added: “Everyone should rest assured that all records are intact, and not a single document was destroyed. Our data is safe too.”



Meanwhile, staff of the Commission have resumed work.

The Lands Commission's head office in Accra had its basement submerged in the floods that occurred last weekend, leading to the destruction of documents, scanners and computers.



The records and files room and IT unit, located in the basement of the building, were reported to have submerged in the floods.



The staff of the commission who reported to work on Monday, 23 May 2022, were unable to work due to the effects of the floods.