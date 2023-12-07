All my billboards, posters were sponsored by NPP spare parts dealers – Jefferson Sackey

Jefferson Sackey, a Deputy Director of Communications at the presidency

Jefferson Sackey, a Deputy Director of Communications at the presidency, Jubilee House, took the first big step towards representing the people of Ablekuma Central as their next lawmaker.

Sackey polled 539 votes to defeat the closest contender, Collins Amoah, and two others in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) orphan constituency primaries that took place on December 2, 2023.



In an interview on Accra-based Citi TV, he revealed how parts of his campaign were funded, zooming in on the communications aspect.



“All the billboards and my posters you see in the whole of the Ablekuma Central constituency is supported by the Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association,” he told Bernard Avle on the Point of View show on December 5, 2023.



“There is a group called the NPP volunteers group, they took charge of everything communication, the printing of my brochures and so on,” he added.



Sackey who is now the official NPP candidate for the 2024 contest stressed that running a campaign was a matter of having the support of people who believe in one’s capabilities, “tell you about challenges and think you are in good position to support and be a mouthpiece for them.”



