All our members must join ‘open our borders’ demo - Volta NDC

The demonstration is scheduled to take in Aflao

The Volta Regional National Democratic Congress (NDC) has pledged its support for the ‘open our borders’ demonstration in the region.

It has therefore asked its supporters to join the demonstration exercise which is scheduled for Friday, August 27, 2021.



The party also asked them to observe all COVID-19 safety protocols.



The demonstration, to be led by Ketu South Member of Parliament Abla Dzifa Gomashie, will be staged in Aflao.



Read the statement below



Press release



By Volta NDC



26th August 2021



NDC VOLTA SUPPORTS THE ORGANIZERS OF THE OPEN OUR BORDERS DEMONSTRATION SCHEDULED FOR FRIDAY 27TH AUGUST 2021

The NDC in the Volta Region wishes to inform the general public that it has thrown its weight behind the noble course of the organizers of the OPEN OUR BORDERS DEMONSTRATION and calls on our teeming supporters to join the demonstration intended to let the Nana Addo government know that his decision to close the land borders is bringing untold hardship on the people of the Volta Region and other border towns in the country.



As we call on our supporters to join the demonstration, we also call on the organizers to ensure that participants strictly observe all the Covid-19 Protocols such as:



Wearing of face masks throughout the march, from point of convergence to the end-point.



Observing social distancing at arms length between protestors throughout the protest.



Using hand sanitisers throughout the protest.

Washing of their hands at Denu before and at the end of the protest in Aflao.



Signed



Sorkpa K. Agbleze



Volta NDC Regional Communication Officer