All resettled Apiate residents to be vaccinated

Residents of Apiate were displaced after the massive explosion

All eligible residents of Dumase, where survivors of the Apiate explosion have resettled, will be part of the Ghana Health Service’s scheduled National Immunisation Day (NID) from Wednesday, February 2 to Sunday, February 6.

The camp is expected to take delivery of Covid-19 jabs on Monday, January 31.



The NID shall be for eligible persons who are 15 years and above, including pregnant women and those due for the 2nd dose and the booster dose.



“It’s our hope that the Covid-19 vaccination and other health structures in place will help protect the lives of our people in these trying moments,” the Appiatse Disaster Relief Committee said.

The explosion on Thursday, January 20, left 17 persons dead and several others sustaining various degrees of injury.



The displaced have had tents and temporary structures built for them at Dumase.