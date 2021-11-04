All set for Ghana Arts and Culture Awards 2021

The event recognizes the works of individuals who are projecting the Ghanaian Arts and Culture

Source: John Atta-Kusi, Contributor

All is set for the 3rd edition of the Ghana Arts and Culture Awards happening on 20th November 2021 at Alisa Hotel, North Ridge.

The aim of the event is to reward excellence within the arts and culture industry and also promote tourism in the Country.



The event has recognized the works of individuals who are projecting the Ghanaian Arts and Culture. Wiyaala was awarded the Ghanaian Artiste of the year in 2019, Former Mayor of Accra Mohammed Adjei Sowah for promoting the Arts industry, Agya Koo Nimo also received a lifetime achievement award in 2020 for his great contribution towards the arts, Ghana Tourism Authority also received Cooperate support for Arts and Culture in 2019.

Ssue has also won the Artiste of the year in 2020, Azmera Restaurant indigenous caterer of the year in 2019 and many others.



The event is in partnership with the National Commission on Culture, Ghana Tourism Authority, National Folklore Board, Tourism Society of Ghana and the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.