All set for Kpeshie Lagoon bridge to be closed to traffic

As announced by the Ministry of Roads and Highways, a portion of the Teshie-Nungua Road was expected to be closed to traffic effective Thursday, September 15, 2022.

The closure of the road is to pave way for the reconstruction of the bridge that goes over the Kpeshie Lagoon after the Labadi Beach Hotel.



However, when GhanaWeb TV visited the construction site a day after the planned closure of the road, there was brisk traffic moving over the three-lane bridge in both directions.



It was indicated by the contractors on site that all was set for the dismantling of the existing steel bridge to pave way for the construction of the new 2/3 concrete bridge over the lagoon, which flows into the Atlantic Ocean a few hundred metres away from the construction site.



According to the contractors, they are currently waiting on the Ghana Highways Authority to give the final green light by diverting traffic away from the bridge for the construction to begin.



The reconstruction of the bridge forms part of an expansion of the road running from Independence Square to the Nungua Barrier.

The reconstruction of the Kpeshie Lagoon Bridge is expected to take some three months, with the new bridge expected to open to traffic on December 15, 2022.







GA/BOG