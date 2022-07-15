All set for NPP national executive elections

NPP delegates arrive for National Delegates Conference

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is set to elect its national executives for the next four years at its National Delegate Conference that began on Friday, July 15 and is set to end on Sunday, July 17, 2022.



Delegates of the party are reported to be at the venue of the election, the Accra Sports Stadium, even though polls are set to commence on Saturday, July 16, 2022.



In all, 46 candidates are contesting for ten national executive positions of the NPP.

The executive positions in the party include the National Chairperson, National Vice Chairperson, General Secretary, National Organiser, Women’s Organiser, Youth Organiser and National Nasara Coordinator.



The delegates who will be voting include selected party members from all the 16 regions in Ghana plus some members from the diaspora branches of the NPP.



According to the Communications Director for the party, Yaw Buaben Asamoa, all the needed arrangements have been made for a successful election.



“We have put in place all the necessary arrangements ahead of the delegates conference which begins tomorrow. I am certain that the conference will be smooth. We are very confident that it shall record remarkable success,” he said in an interview with Citi News.



