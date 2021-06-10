All set for commencement of 65km Koforidua-Asesewa-Abuorso road project

Photo of the newly 65km constructed road at Koforidua-Asesewa-Abuorso

Source: Michael Oberteye , Contributor

Commuters plying the Koforidua to Asesewa and Asesewa to Abuorso roads in the Eastern Region can now heave a sigh of relief following the commencement of works on the roads.

The 65km road project to be constructed from Koforidua through Oterkporlu, Asesewa to Abuorso to be completed within 24 months, will end years of difficulties commuters of the stretch have been subjected to.



The single-carriage highway with drains and culverts to be undertaken by construction firm, Maripoma Enterprise Limited with funding from the Government of Ghana, will link several farming communities, boosting economic activities in the process.



Some of the beneficiary communities include Koforidua, Nkurakan, Oterkporlu, Otrokper, Asesewa and Abuorso in four districts including New Juaben, Yilo Krobo, Upper Manya Krobo and Fanteakwa-North.



District Chief Executive (DCE) for Upper Manya Krobo, Felix Nartey Odjao who officially introduced the project and workers to the leadership of the Brepor-Kperti community on Wednesday said the bad road network was a major challenge in the district and that government’s priority was to improve on it.



Mr Odjao said completing the road, first constructed in 1972 and which has deteriorated over the years, would enhance transportation of food produce from the farming communities to the market centers.

“All these are farming communities, we are farmers pure and pure and so you know the significance of roads to farming. Over the years transporting our farm produce to the market centers have been a huge problem,” said the Assembly chief, adding that the road has not seen any repairs in nearly fifty years.



Mr. Odjao, commended the Presaident, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his show of love for the people of Upper Manya Krobo and entire Krobo bloc for the infrastructural development in the area and asked the residents of the beneficiary communities to give the contractor the needed assistance to ensure the completion of the project on schedule.



He assured the President, the Minister of Roads and Highways and the Ghana Highway Authority of the commitment and support of the people of Upper Manya Krobo to the project.



Former Member of Parliament for the area, Joseph Tetteh under whose tenure as deputy Eastern Regional Minister negotiations for the project began, noted other ongoing projects in the district.



These include the 21km Akatawia-Junction-Suwem, 22km Korlewa-Anyomoni Quarters-Asesewa, 24km Obuorho-Konkode-Feefee and 11.5km Ohiamitsi-Akumesu roads.

This, he stressed was ample demonstration of the love President Akufo-Addo had for Krobos, adding that the government of the New Patriotic Party was committed to completing all projects it has commenced.



Some residents who spoke on behalf of the beneficiary communities, expressed happiness for the development, adding that successive governments had failed to construct the road despite the residents’ pleas.



They stressed that, when completed, the road would improve upon the lives of residents, mainly farmers, and pregnant women who went through stress before being transported to the nearest health facility to deliver.



Julius Jebreel, Geodetic Ingineer with Maripoma Enterprise Limited, the firm working on the project, said the project was being executed in two phases; Koforidua to Asesewa and Asesewa to Abuorso.



He said mobilization of equipment was already underway and promised to execute a good job as he appealed to the beneficiary communities for their cooperation.