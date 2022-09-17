All six charges Aisha Huang faces after AG filed new charges in High Court

Aisha Huang during appearance at Circuit Court

Aisha Huang, the illegal small-scale mining, galamsey, queen; is currently facing a total of six charges relating to illegal mining activities and other immigration offences.

Until yesterday, September 16, Aisha was facing two charges along with three other accomplices, in an Accra Circuit Court, after they were arrested earlier this month.



The Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, had hinted following the re-arrest of Huang that he would reopen a case discontinued in 2018 against her.



The four new charges were filed at the Criminal Division of the Accra High Court on Friday September 16, 2022. The virtual hearing took place in the court of Justice Lydia Marfo.



The new charges, according to a charge sheet sighted by GhanaWeb, are as follows:



Count One: Undertaking a mining operation without a licence contrary to section 99(2)(a) of the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006, Act 703 as amended by the Minerals and Mining (Amendment) Act 2019, Act 995.



Count Two: Facilitating the participation of persons engaged in a mining operation contrary to section 99 (2)(a) & (3) of the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006, Act 703 as amended by the Minerals and Mining (Amendment) Act 2019, Act 995.

Count Three: Illegal employment of foreign nationals contrary to section 24 of the Immigration Act, 2000 (Act 573).



Count Four: Entering Ghana while prohibited from re-entry contrary to section 20(4) of the Immigration Act, 2000, Act 573.



The two charges she faces in the Circuit Court are:



Mining without license and



Engaging in the sale and purchase of minerals.



The Circuit Court case will be next heard on September 27 whiles the High Court case is due back in court on October 11.