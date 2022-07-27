All the 15 names of the Supreme Court judges appointed by Akufo-Addo since 2018

A photo of some Supreme Court judges

On Tuesday, July 26, 2022, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo made an additional four new appointments to the apex court of Ghana, the Supreme Court.

The appointment, which was announced by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, is on the advice of the Judicial Council, as a result of pending vacancies in the Apex court.



In a statement to parliament, the president said, “he is fully satisfied that each person is duly qualified, and eminently fit to discharge the functions of justice of the apex court.”



In all, President Nana Akufo-Addo has made 15 appointments to the Supreme Court since he assumed office, making him one of the Heads of State with the highest appointments in Ghana, only next to John Agyekum Kufuor.



Among the new appointments made by President Akufo-Addo is Justice Ernest Yao Gaewu, who was captured in a 2016 poster as a contestant for the Ho central constituency seat on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party; the ruling party.



Below is the list of all the justices appointed by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to the Supreme Court since 2018. It must be stated that of the 15, one of the judges recently passed on:

Nene Amegatcher (2018)



Agnes Dordzie (2018)



Nii Ashie Kotey (2018)



Samuel Marful-Sau (deceased) (2018)



Mariama Owusu (2019)

Avril Lovelace-Johnson (2019)



Gertrude Tokornoo (2019)



Issifu Omoro Tanko Amadu (2020)



Clemence Jackson Honyenuga (2020)



Joy Henrietta Mensa-Bonsu (2020)

Yonny Kulendi (2020)



Barbara Frances Ackah-Yensu (2022)



George Kingsley Koomsom (2022)



Samuel Kwame Adibu Asiedu (2022)



Ernest Yao Gaewu (2022)

