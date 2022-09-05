All the details about Aisha Huang’s re-arrest, remand

Aisha Huang was arrested and deported in Ghana in 2018 for engaging in illegal mining

On Monday, September 5, 2022, the Accra Circuit Court 9 presided by Samuel Bright Acquah, remanded a Chinese national, Aisha Huang, into custody.

This was after Miss Huang, together with three other Chinese nationals, were brought before the court on charges including engaging in the sale and purchase of minerals without a license and mining without a license.



Meanwhile, the court on Monday could not take into record the pleas of the four suspects.



The court did not take the plea of Aisha Huang and her accomplices because there was no interpreter to help translate proceedings for the Chinese nationals.



The accused persons were not represented by a lawyer.



Based on the circumstance, the lead prosecutor, Chief Inspector Detective Frederick Sarpong, prayed to the court for an adjournment.



The court adjourned sitting on the case to Wednesday, September 14, 2022.

Aisha Huang arrested in deported from Ghana in 2018



Ms. Huang, who was described as "untouchable" on some media platforms, was in 2017 charged with undertaking small-scale mining operations contrary to Section 99 (1) of the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703).



She was also charged with providing mine support services without valid registration with the Minerals Commission, contrary to Section 59 and 99 (2) of the Minerals and Mining Act; and also charged with illegal employment of foreign nationals (in breach of section 24 of the Immigration Act and regulation 18 of the Immigration Regulations).



Her deportation meant the state discontinued the trial against her.



In 2018, the then Senior Minister, Nana Yaw Osafo Maafo, justified the decision.



Justifying why the state had to deport the Chinese national, the Senior Minister, addressing some concerns of Ghanaians in the diaspora at a town hall meeting on April 18, 2019, revealed that, "Putting [Aisha Huang] in jail in Ghana is not going to solve your money problem. It is not going to make you happy or me happy."

"We have a very good relationship with China. The main company that is helping develop the infrastructure system in Ghana is Sinohydro; it is a Chinese Company. It is the one that is going to help process our bauxite and provide about $2 billion to us. So when there are these kinds of arrangements, there are other things behind the scenes. There are many other things beyond what we see in these matters, and everybody is wide awake. The most important thing is that we established regulations and we are protecting our environment. That is far more important than one Chinese woman who has been deported back to her country," he explained further.



Fast forward to September 20, 2019, President Nana Akufo-Addo described the deportation of Miss Huang as a mistake.



"I think the decision to deport Aisha Huang in hindsight was a mistake, and that is why that process and procedure is being stopped," he said at a forum at Princeton University during his visit to the United States of America.



