‘All the digitization couldn’t trace Aisha Huang’ – Dr. Adam Bonaa

Aisha Huang

Security analyst, Dr. Adam Bonaa has berated the national security apparatus for failing to detect the reentry of illegal mining (‘galamsey’) queen, Aisha Huang, into the country even though she had previously been deported.

According to him, the fact that the ‘galamsey’ queen was able to enter without being detected despite all the investment the government has made in its digitization agenda shows that there is more work to do to improve the country’s security infrastructure.



“All the digitization couldn’t trace Aisha Huang irrespective of the millions of cedis the government has invested in the digitization agenda,” he was quoted to have said in a 3newsroom.com report.



He added that Aisha Huang’s reentry into Ghana leaves many unanswered questions that some persons including the leadership of the Ghana Immigration Service must answer.



Meanwhile, the Office of the Attorney-General and Ministry of Justice has ordered the Ghana Police Service to make available the docket of Aisha Huang.



In a series of tweets shared on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, the Office of the Attorney-General assured Ghanaians that it will explore all the legal means available to ensure that Aisha Huang pays for the crimes she has committed.

It added that the ‘galamsey’ queen will be prosecuted for the crimes she committed before she was deported in 2018 and the ones she has committed now.



On Monday, September 5, 2022, the Accra Circuit Court 9, presided by Samuel Bright Acquah, remanded Aisha Huang into custody.



This was after Miss Huang, together with three other Chinese nationals, were brought before the court on charges including engaging in the sale and purchase of minerals without a license and mining without a license.



The court could not take into record the pleas of the four suspects because there was no interpreter to help translate proceedings for the Chinese nationals.



The accused persons were not represented by a lawyer. The court adjourned sitting on the case to Wednesday, September 14, 2022

IB/SARA