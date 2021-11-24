All the major shocks from the NSMQ 2021

The KETASCO reps have given followers of the NSMQ a good competition this year

NSMQ 2021 ends on Friday, November 26, 2021

PRESEC Legon targets a 7th NSMQ win



KETASCO is the first Volta school in the finals



The buzz, the euphoria and the national interest that the National Science and Maths Quiz has generated over the last few years has not been for nothing and with this year in perspective, there seems to be even more reason to be interested in the competition.



With the final showdown slated for Friday, November 26, 2021, between Prempeh College, PRESEC and KETASCO, the biggest news from this year’s competition so far has been the big shockers.



These have been termed so because of the surprises these schools have managed to pulled in the competition so far.



It is also for no reason that ‘Dzolali’ or ‘Ketasco’ has been trending so much in the last 24 hours.

But how much a shocker have these schools pulled, and, can PRESEC manage a comfortable 7th win in this year’s competition?



This GhanaWeb listicle brings you some of the major shocks from the NSMQ 2021, starting from the most recent one from the Semi-Finals stages.



Keta Senior High School



Perhaps the biggest shock so far in the competition, the KETASCO boys got everyone talking after they managed to eliminate Wesley Girls Senior High School and Tamale SHS from the competition, securing themselves a slot in the finals.



This would be the first time any school from the Volta region has made it as far as into the finals of the NSMQ and the ‘Keta school boys’ are on track to possibly making an emphatic statement of history should they win the ultimate.



But that would not be the first time the Dzolalians upset other big names in this year’s competition.

During their Quarter Finals showdown with St. Louis SHS and Ghana National College, Keta SHS came up top with 68 points as against the 51 and 45 points garnered by St. Louis and Ghana National.



In the earlier contest at the One-Eighth stage, KETASCO beat Adventist SHS, Bantama; and, Fomena T.I. AMASS, in what could be termed a much easier competition for them.







Tamale Senior High School



Before the Semi-Finals stage of the NSMQ, Tamale SHS got all the headlines when they beat Kumasi Academy and Adisadel College in that order at the Quarter Finals stage.



At the One-Eighth stage, where their performance raised the highest eyebrows, TAMASCO beat Achimota School and Kalpohin SHS with 56 points against 48 and 14 respectively for its competitors.





Chemu Senior High School



Chemu SHS went as far as to the Semi-Finals stage before they were eliminated but they had already chalked their own successes in earlier stages.



At the Quarter Finals stage between them and St. Augustine’s College and Kanton SHS, Chemu emerged winners with a score of 47 as against the 44 and 30 points for its competitors.



At the One-Eighth stage, Chemu came up tops against Kumasi Sec. Tech. School and St. James but as it stands now, their biggest break in the competition was eliminating St. Augustine’s College from the competition.



Sonrise Senior High School