All the rich rituals you missed at the 2021 Odwira Festival

Odwira festival is a time of spiritual cleansing for the Okuapem people

It was first initiated by the 19th Okuapemhene of Akropong, Nana Addo Dankwa I



Yam is the food used in feeding the ancestors



The Odwira festival is celebrated by the people of Akropong-Akuapim, Aburi, Larteh and Mamfi in the Eastern region.



According to odwirafestival.com, Odwira festival was initiated by the 19th Okuapemhene of Akropong, Nana Addo Dankwa I, who ruled from 1811 to 1835.



First celebrated in October 1826, its significance is linked to the victory of the people of Okuapemman over the then-powerful Ashanti army during the historic battle of Katamansu near Dodowa in 1826.

The festival is also a time of spiritual cleansing when the people of Okuapemman present themselves anew and pray for protection. Traditionally, the timing of the festival also coincides with the harvest season when there is abundant food; during which time the people give thanks to the Ancestors. Being a Yam Festival, gratitude for the harvest is especially expressed in the “feeding the ancestors."



The 2021 Odwira festival happened in the second week of October, with scores of people thronging Akropong and its environs.



Below is a coverage of the process used to feed the ancestors:



