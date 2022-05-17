All you need to know about ECG's Managing Director

Samuel Dubik Masubir Mahama is ECG's new Managing Director

President Nana Akufo-Addo appointed Samuel Dubik Masubir Mahama as the New Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

He will take over from the outgoing Managing Director; Kwame Agyeman-Budu who is leaving for statutory retirement. In the letter announcing the nomination on the 13th of May, the Presidency urged the Ministry to trigger necessary modalities to facilitate Samuel Mahama’s regularization in accordance with the Companies Act, 2019 (Act 992).



However, what do you know about Samuel Dubik Masubir Mahama? The substantive MD Director takes over the reins of the company from Kwame Agyeman-Budu by Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Here are some facts you need to know about him.



Mr Samuel Mahama is a product of Achimota School where he studied General Arts and completed in the year 2001. He furthered his education with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and Sociology between the years 2003-2007 at Ghana’s premium university, University of Ghana. He pursued law at the University of Ghana and later to the Ghana School of Law for his Professional Law Course in 2011-2013.



Mr Samuel Dubik Mahama is a partner at Dubik and Associates law firm and has over 12 years of working experience serving in Executive roles. He has been in Ghana’s busines industry for almost 2 decades and has worked in both the private and public sectors. During his tenure in the public sector, he worked with the Ghana Investment Promotion Center (GIPC) whose sole aim is to promote foreign direct investment in Ghana. Mr Dubik served as the head of Monitoring and Evaluation at the GIPC.



In his business life, he has focused mainly on the energy sector where he has worked with American companies such as Bridgewell resources LLC based in Portland Oregon, Gulf South Forest products based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and Elsewedy Electricals based in Cairo Egypt for a decade now.

Mr Mahama has wide experience in consulting for local energy, mining, and engineering firms by assisting them to identify viable projects with necessary funding for turnkey projects. He also serves on the Board of a few companies including Wilkins Engineering Limited, De-Montag Company Limited and Ghana Industrial Holding Company (GIHOC).



