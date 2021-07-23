All you need to know about Special Prosecutor nominee Kissi Agyebeng

Special Prosecutor nominee Kissi Agyebeng

Kissi Agyebeng, a private legal practitioner, has been nominated the Special Prosecutor and has appeared before parliament for vetting.

Mr Agyebeng has been unanimously recommended by the Appointments Committee of Parliament and, if approved by the House, will replace Mr Martin Amidu, who resigned from the position on November 15, 2020.



Profile



Place of Birth:



Mr Kissi Agyebeng, the Special Prosecutor nominee, was born on July 2, 1978.



He hails from Nkwatia, Kwahu in the Eastern Region, he is married and a Christian by faith.

Education:



Mr Agyebeng studied Law at the University of Ghana School of Law and was called to the Ghana Bar in October 2003, earning the E.N. Sowah Memorial Prize for Best Student in Family Law.



He was awarded the Bentsi-Enchill prize for best graduating student of the University of Ghana School of Law in 2001.



The nominee has successfully argued numerous cases before the superior courts of Ghana and participated in several international arbitration hearings.



Career:

Mr Agyebeng has been a lecturer at the University of Ghana School of Law since October 2006, teaching and researching into Criminal Law, International Humanitarian Law, International Law, Corporate Law, and Legal Research and Writing.



He has a wide range of expertise in consulting for public sector institutions, including the Attorney General’s Department, Exim Bank Ghana Ltd., Youth Employment Authority, National Lottery Authority, Ghana National Petroleum Corporation, Trade Fair Company Limited, and the Ghana Olympic Committee.



He is also an Associate at the African Centre for Cyber Law and Cyber Crime Prevention, and the National Moot Court Coordinator for the Commonwealth Moot Court Competition on International Criminal Justice.



He was the Vice Chair of the Appeals Committee of the Ghana Football Association.



Kissi Agyebeng is the Managing Partner of Cromwell Gray LLP, a reputable law firm in Accra, and the Chairman of the Electronic Communications Tribunal of Ghana, which is an appeal tribunal that sits on appeals from decisions or orders made by the National Communications Authority (NCA) and the Dispute Resolution Committee of the NCA.

This is in respect of the regulation of electronic communications, the regulation of broadcasting, and the use of the electro-magnetic spectrum and related matters.



Academic Qualifications:



He also holds credentials in LLM (Corporate Law and Securities Regulation)- Cornell Law School, Ithaca, NY (2006) and an LLM (Marine and Environmental Law)- Schulich School of Law at Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia (2005).



He also holds a BL- Ghana School of Law, Accra, Ghana and an LLB- University of Ghana, Legon, Ghana.



His area of expertise includes Telecommunications Law, Energy Law, Construction Law, Real

Estate Law, Government Contracts, Procurement Law, Law of the Sea, Ocean Law and Policy and Corporate and Commercial Law.



The rest are Maritime Law, International Law, International Commercial Arbitration, International Business Transactions, Criminal Law, International Criminal Law, Sports Law and Media Law.