All you need to know about the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards

The GhanaWeb Excellence Awards is an annual people’s choice award scheme launched to offer GhanaWeb audiences and the general public the opportunity to recognise outstanding Ghanaians who have helped in the development of the country.

This is the first-ever audience-powered award scheme organised by an online media platform in Ghana to celebrate role models and future leaders who would inspire Ghanaian communities and make the country a better place to live in.



The awards are for and by Ghanaians who have worked hard in various fields of national development. It was created by GhanaWeb in 2021 as part of its 22nd-anniversary celebration.



The GhanaWeb Excellence Awards has 17 categories covering all facets of the Ghanaian society with one more being honorary. The main event in December would bring together distinguished individuals selected by the general public for national recognition.



The public can nominate via three channels, www.ghanaweb.com where forms have been uploaded randomly; www.ghanawebexcellenceawards.com; and email, awards@ghanaweb.com.

Nominations are unlimited and would be closed on August 31, 2021.



Voting will commence after shortlisting in September and end in December when the main event would take place.







