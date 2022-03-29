41
Menu
News

All you need to know about the first-ever Tamale Interchange

277562119 1777383359126751 9097764602537710254 N?resize=1000%2C600&ssl=1 File photo

Tue, 29 Mar 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will today, March 29, 2022 commission the first-ever  Tamale Interchange Project under the Sinohydro deal.

The Northern Region is benefiting from the $2 billion dollar loan and a grant from the Chinese government meant to develop the country which was used to construct the interchange in the ancient town of Tamale.

The project is one of the promises of the Akufo-Addo led government under the Master Project Support Agreement (MPSA) between the Government of Ghana (GOG) and the $2 billion Sinohydro Corporation Company of China.

The Tamale interchange is about one kilometre long and links the Kumasi road through the Point 7 road, the Central Taxi Rank, Central Market intersection with the Melcom Road and Bolgatanga Road.

Under the completed project the existing road between the Central Mosque and the Taxi Rank which used to be a two-lane 6.5-metre road upgraded to a two-lane 14m interchange on the second tier with a slip road of five metres on the ground level, thereby significantly improving the capacity of the road.

The roundabout at the Central Mosque had a roadway width of six metres and a diameter of 22 metres and it had been designed to the ministry’s standards.

Source: mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
How social media users reacted to ‘dumsor’ during Black Stars training in Abuja
Nigeria fans go 'crazy' over Thomas Partey in Abuja ahead of Ghana game
'I wanted to trace Amedeka and arrest him' –Kwabena Agyepong
Kyere in, Fatawu out: Predicted Ghana XI against Nigeria
Gabby Otchere-Darko tackles Mahama over 'attack' on Judiciary
Frank Davies slams Mahama over 'attack' on Judiciary
Okudzeto ‘fights’ for Prof Jane Naana
Former UG Vice Chancellor speaks on free SHS policy
Saudi Arabia-based Ghanaian lady reveals both employer and son wanted to have sex with her
Akim Oda MP escapes mob attack as irate NPP supporters storm his residence