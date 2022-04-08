0
MenuNews
Twi News

All you need to know about the late Hajia Ramatu Mahama

277797695 2241777382664735 8194963281341033905 N?resize=717%2C600&ssl=1 play video Click Here to
Watch in Twi
The Hajia Ramatu Mahama

Fri, 8 Apr 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

Hajia Ramatu Mahama was born on 15th October 1951 to a Minister for Trade and Industry and first black chairman of COCOBOD in the first republic and a long-standing political stalwart in Ghana through to the third republic, the late Imoro Egala.

Hajia Ramatu was an educationist in Tamale and her love and care for her pupils earned her the coveted title “MMA Ramatu”.

During the tenure of the late Vice President Alhaji Aliu Mahama of blessed memory where she was the Second Lady for two consecutive terms, her house was the home of many young people due to her commitment to the development, well-being and welfare of the teeming young people in the community.

Together with the late Vice president, Hajia Ramatu had four children, namely; Farouk Aliu Mahama (who is MP for Yendi and Board Chair of Ghana Integrated Iron and Steel Development Corporation), Salma Mahama, Fayad Mahama and Halim Mahama, all of whom are flourishing in their various fields of endeavours.

TWI NEWS

Source: mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Aliu Mahama's wife, Hajia Ramatu Mahama is dead
Aliu Mahama's wife, Hajia Ramatu Mahama is dead
Aliu Mahama's wife, Hajia Ramatu Mahama is dead
Double salary scandal: Supreme Court orders for MPs to be served with substituted service
Collapsing 9 banks with Gh¢21b partly to blame for Ghana's economic crises - Adei
‘Half naked’ Stephanie Benson exposes a ‘sugar boy’ online
Mahama tops Twitter trends ahead Of Bawumia's address
Kwaku Baako Jnr, others sued by a Deputy Minister of Finance
Meet Salisu's grandfather who played for Kotoko, won one AFCON title
35-year-old ‘trotro’ driver rapes married woman over GH¢5