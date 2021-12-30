All you need to know about the new Covid-19 variant Delmicron

Coronavirus

It is a combination of Delta and Omicron variants

Latest variant Omicron causing huge surge in COVID cases globally



Two years have passed since the first outbreak of Covid-19 and in the last 12 months, the disease which has caused major disruptions in the world keeps mutating and proving to be a handful for scientists.



New variants have emerged in the wake of vaccines and other medications to fight the disease.



These days the most popular words and phrases you hear when Covid-19 is mentioned are Omicron and Delmicron, so what are they?

Delmicron is not a new variant of the coronavirus like Alpha, Beta and others. It is the combination of the two existing strains- Delta and Omicron. It is a double variant of COVID-19 spreading rapidly in the West.



According to the Times of India, the Delta variant dominated from mid-April to mid-June and was primarily responsible for the second wave of coronavirus that claimed millions of lives across the globe.



This strain of virus leads to severe symptoms and even the risk of hospitalization is greater. Besides, post-infection the strain can also lead to long term symptoms like brain fog, muscle aches and hair fall. However, omicron is believed to cause milder symptoms.



Although it is quite transmissible, it does not lead to severe symptoms and the risk of hospitalization is lower. Initial symptoms of omicron infection include sore throat, headache and fatigue. Loss of smell and taste is not reported in the case of omicron. Now, experts believe that the omicron variant can surpass the immunity provided by natural infection and vaccinations.



The surging cases of omicron variants in European countries have raised concerns over the possibility of a third wave of COVID-19 across the globe. While experts are still struggling to understand the nature of this new variant to chalk out the preventive strategy, another variant has come to the fore.

Here are the symptoms of Delmicron



As Delmicron is created with the merging of Delta and Omicron versions of coronavirus, it is considered to be highly transmissible and potent to cause severe symptoms.



A lot more research is needed to gain detailed knowledge about its nature. As far as the symptoms go, being a combination of Delta and Omicron, Delmicron infection tends to show more or less the same symptom as its parent variants.



The common signs include:

A high temperature



A persistent cough



A loss or change to your sense of smell or taste



Headache



Runny nose

Sore throat.



GhanaWeb is unable to independently confirm if Delmicron cases have been recorded in Ghana but the Omicron variant is currently raging in Ghana.