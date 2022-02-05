'Allegations unfounded' – Majority to Minority over claims to reduce numbers to push through E-Levy Bill in Parliament
Sat, 5 Feb 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com
The Majority in Parliament has denied claims that the government is using rough tactics to reduce the number of NDC MPs in Parliament in order to pass the controversial E-levy Bill.
At a news briefing in Parliament House yesterday, the Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu said the legal suits against NDC MP for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson are ploys to reduce their number in the House.
According to him, the Attorney General and the Police are conniving with private individuals to execute the plan.
However, in a sharp rebuttal, NPP MP for Abuakwa South, Samuel Atta Akyea stressed that the allegations are ”unfounded”.
