Alleged Coup: State parades 13 witnesses including seven soldiers

State Prosecutors handling the case involving the alleged Coup trial closed their case after parading 13 witnesses including seven soldiers.

The seven soldiers among the 13 witnesses included Col. Isaac Amponsah, Director, Operational Intelligence at the Defence Intelligence Unit of the Ghana Armed Forces (First Prosecution Witness).



Dr. Frederick Yao Mac-Palm, the Chief Executive Officer of Citadel Hospital and seven others are facing charges of conspiracy and high treason.



The other seven are Donya Kafui alias Ezor (A2), Bright Alqn Debrqh Ofosu alias Bright Alan Yeboah (A3), Yohannes Zikpi (A4), Warrant Officer Class Two Esther Saan Dekuwine (A6), Cpl Seidu Abubakar (A7), Lance Corporal Ali Solomon (A8) and Cpl Sylvester Akanpewon (A9).



While Col. Samuel Kodzo Gameli (A5) and ACP Dr Benjamin Agordzo (A10) have been charged for abetment.



All 10 accused persons have pleaded not guilty and have been granted bail while standing trial.



But who are State witnesses?

On July 12, 2022, the prosecution closed it case after calling 13 witnesses in the trial which started on June 8, 2021.



EIB Network’s Court Correspondent Murtala Inusah compiles the witnesses the State paraded in the order of which they appeared before the three-member panel of the High Court presided over by Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe to give evidence.



1. First Prosecution Witness (PW1): Col. Isaac Amponsah (Director, Operational Intelligence at the Defence Intelligence (DI) Unit of the Ghana Armed Forces;



2. PW2: Major-General Nicholas Peter Andoh (Currently the Chief of Staff at the General Headquarters of the Ghana Armed Forces and at the material time of the alleged occurrences in this case the DirectorGeneral of Defence Intelligence of the Ghana Armed Forces;



3. PW3: Staff Sgt. Awarf Kwadwo Sule (A soldier who says he participated in meetings and other events in this matter);



4. PW4: Sgt. Henry Kow Ghartey (A soldier stationed at the One Signal Regiment, the Communication Unit of the Ghana Armed Forces at Burma Camp);

5. PW5: Staff Sgt. Jonas Yeankye Kofi Nantonah (A soldier stationed at the Training Unit of the General Headquarters of the Ghana Armed Forces);



6. PW6: Isaac Osei of the Ghana Institute of Languages who testified as having been in charge of the team which transcribed the speeches on the audios and videos tendered in evidence;



7. PW7, ASP Richard Anaty, a firearms examiner of the Forensic Science Laboratory of the CID Headquarters;



8. PW8: Col. Gaspard Kwaning Asare who testified that at the material time, he was Senior Ammunition Technical Officer for the Ghana Armed Forces;



9. PW9: Eric Karikari Boateng, a Pharmacist and the Director, Centre for Laboratory Services and Research with the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA);



10. PW10: Francis Aboagye, an Officer with the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) (formerly the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) who testified that he was part of the team that investigated this case;

11. PW11: Cabral Mohammed Ayambillah, a Cyber Security and Digital forensic Officer with the NIB who testified that he examined the di devices (mobile phones) that were seized from relevant a persons in this matter.



12. PW12: Cpl. Godwin Nii Korankye Ankrah also a soldier who testified that he also participated in a meeting with some of the accused persons;



13. PW13: D/C/Inspector Michael Nkrumah, also an Officer with the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) (formerly the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) who testified that he was also part of the team that investigated this case.



Court orders



The Court on July 25 ordered the 10 accused persons to open their defence.



The panel of three presided over by Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe made the order upon a ruling on the submission of no case to answer by the accused persons.

The panel which also includes Justice Stephen Oppong and Justice Hafisata Amaleboba held that a prima facie case has been established by the prosecution against the accused persons.



Consequently, the accused persons have been ordered to file a list of all witnesses they intend to call and if they will require the assistance of the court to subpoena witnesses.



The court also directed the accused persons to file their personal witness statements and exhibits by September 19, 2022.



The case has been adjourned to October 10, 2022 for Case Management Conference.