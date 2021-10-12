Alleged Coup plot: Disciplinary action would be triggered against you – Court warns lawyers

File photo of the two suspects arriving for a court sitting

The High Court in Accra hearing the case in which ACP Benjamin Agodzor and Dr Frederick Yao Mac Palm are standing trial for High treason has warned that disciplinary action would be triggered against any defence lawyer who goes contrary to the rules of engagement in the matter.

The court together with the parties agreed on a case management completion plan to ensure an expeditious trial.



It was on the back of this case management completion plan, that the three-member panel of the court presided over by Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe warned that, anybody who goes contrary to it would be referred for disciplinary action.



“Because today is the first time of trying cases from the vacation even though we resumed last week, the rules of engagement are still the same. If anybody goes contrary to the case management plan, it will trigger disciplinary action,” Justice Asare-Botwe sounded.



The other two justices are Justice Anthony Oppong and Justice Hafisata Amaleboba.



On the substantive matter, the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Mrs Yvonne Atakorah Obuobisah told the court that, the 3rd Prosecution Witness expected to testify is bereaved a prayed the court to take his Evidence-In-Chief from next week.



The DPP told the court that, Corporal Awarf Sule, the source of video and audio recordings that formed the basis for this trial will require not more than 2 hours for his oral Evidence-In-Chief.

However, she said, it will be the showing and playing of the video and audio recordings that, would require about 7 hours.



EIB Network’s Court Correspondent Murtala Inusah reports that the presiding judge urged the prosecution to make arrangements with the IT officer to prepare speakers, projectors and laptops needed for the playing and showing off the audio and video recordings.



The 10 are ACP Dr Benjamin Agordzo, Colonel Samuel Kodzo Gameli, Dr Frederick Mac-Palm, Donya Kafui, Bright Alan Debrah Ofosu, Johannes Zikpi, Corporal Seidu Abubakar, Lance Corporal Ali Solomon, Corporal Sylvester Akanpewon and Warrant Officer (II) Esther Saan Dekuwine



They have all pleaded not guilty to respective charges ranging from Conspiracy to commit a crime to wit; high treason, treason and Abetment.



All accused persons were present in court with their respective lawyers.



The case has been adjourned to October 18, 2021, for the third prosecution witness to give evidence.