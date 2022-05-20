Alleged Koforidua ritual killings not true – REGSEC

A video circulating on social media was at the heart of the speculations

The Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has debunked reports of alleged ritual killings in Koforidua.

A video circulating on social media suggests some men were killing people for rituals at a hideout inside Koforidua in the Eastern Region.



According to an audio that accompanied he video, the perpetrators call their victims and put gun on them to also call their friends to convince them to go to where the alleged murderers are for them to be killed.



But in a statement, Regional Security Council (REGSEC), that the entire report and video with an unknown source being circulated on social media, purported to have happened in Koforidua in the Eastern Region is totally false and must be treated with the contempt that it deserves.



REGSEC also noticed that a section of the public have also linked the issue to the just ended burial rites (Doteyie) of the late Omanhene of New Juaben Traditional Area, Daasebre Oti Boateng and the Queen Mother Nana Yaa Daani II.



REGSEC said it has not received any such report from any of the districts in the Region.

It also said the announcement made by the New Juaben Traditional Authority advising the public to stay away on the night of Monday 16″ May, 2022 was in line with custom and tradition to show respect to the departed King and the Queen Mother.



Meanwhile, REGSEC said a number of security personnel were deployed at the funeral grounds as well as in and around Koforidua to ensure incident free burial rites.



REGSEC assured the people that the region is safe and peaceful.



“The good people and residents of the region should be rest assured that the security agencies shall continue to work hard to ensure safety, peace and security in the region,” it stated.