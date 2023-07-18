Alleged confusion at the police service: IGP accused of keeping some retired officers at post – Adom-Otchere

IGP Dr George Akuffo Dampare (left), Broadcaster Paul Adom-Otchere (right)

Broadcaster Paul Adom-Otchere has said that a source in the Ghana Police Service has alleged that the majority of the top hierarchy of the service, the Commissioners of Police (COPs), are not happy with the management style of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare.

According to him, the COPs are not happy because the IGP, who is a COP himself, is exerting his influence where he should not.



Adom-Otchere, who made these remarks on his Good Evening Ghana programme, on July 13, 2023, said that one of the alleged actions the COPs are not happy with is Dr Dampare using his power to keep some retired officers, who are his friends, at post.



“They say that within the police service all the COPs, 80, 90 per cent of them are not happy with the way Dr Dampare is managing the police process. I don’t know whether it is true or not but these are matters that if there are true, they are very serious for the country.



“I mean you can't have an IGP about whom many COPs disagree. And then the way things are applied, somebody goes on leave, he is age 54 or 60, another person is 60, he doesn’t go.



“… the report is given that this police officer, he is the deputy commander of the Greater Accra Region, he is on the same turner with other people, he has to be retiring, he is not retiring because he is friends with Dr Dampare. Other people, who get to his threshold are asked to proceed on their terminal leave,” he said.

The broadcaster added that if the allegations being made against the IGP are true then they are not good for the country.



“The police people have a certain sense of fairness and loyalty to their country and we shouldn’t disturb that. Any IGP who disturbs and jostles that process is creating problems not just for the police force but for the entire country… when the police are complaining about these things, it is a major problem,” he said.



He added that some police officers have allegedly threatened not to vote in the upcoming elections because of the behaviour of the IGP.



Watch Paul Adom-Otchere’s remarks in the video below:





BAI/OGB



