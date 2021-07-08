Alleged coup plot: Only parties involved to appear in court

The alleged coup plotters

Three member panel presided over by Justice Afia Serwaa Asare Botwe, sitting on the alleged coup plotters case, has ordered only parties involved in the matter and their lawyers will from Monday, July 12 appear in court.

The order was given after the court observed the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the country.



According to the court, COVID-19 protocols would be strictly observed and advised family members and friends who appear in court to solidarise with their relatives to take the order seriously and avoid their appearance in court.



Chief of Staff, General Headquarters of the Ghana Armed Forces, Major General Nicholas Peter Andoh, after the order continued with his testimony.



His testimony centered on a document titled “Conversation between Mac-Palm and unidentified person”.



According to Major General Andoh, the document is an “attachment of progress report submitted to me by the director BNI at the time, on 7th November 2018 about the surveillance conducted on Mac-Palm”.

Whether the document was original or not, he insisted it is an original document and was submitted to him by the BNI but suggested if the court wants to know more about the authenticity of the document, the BNI could be contacted for more details.



He insisted there is evidence that the document emanated from the BNI.



“The document is from director BNI and reference is made in the document in paragraph 21.” He said.



He was pushed to answer whether Johannes Zikpi took part in the alleged coup plot.



Major General Andoh said, “My Lord Mr. Zikpi has confirmed his participation in activities leading to the coup plot. He confirmed that he was introduced to Mac-Palm by Colonel Gamali at the Citadel Hospital. He confirmed the acquisition of equipment to jam all radio stations except the ones going to be used for the announcement of the coup.”

He added, “he took practical steps to contact personnel towards the acquisition of GoTa phones.”



He said there are WhatsApp extract to the effect of these accessions.



“Additionally, he made such confessions and these are available to the court”. He stressed.



He told the court; “The evidence I have given to this court is incontrovertibly credible”.



Background

The Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Benjamin Agodzor, Dr Frederick Yao Mac Palm, and eight others who have been held for allegedly plotting to destabilise the state have pleaded not guilty to six charges.



Dr Mac Palm, the man accused of masterminding the alleged plot; together with Donya Kafui, Bright Alan Debrah Ofosu, WOII Esther Saan, Johannes Zikpi, Corporal Seidu Abubakar, Lance Corporal Ali Solomon and Corporal Sylvester Akanpewon have all denied charges of High Treason and Conspiracy to Commit High Treason.



Col Kojo Gameli and ACP Dr Agordzo who have also been charged with abetment, have also pleaded not guilty.