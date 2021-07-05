Alleged ‘coup plotter’ gets bail variation

The 4th accused person has been granted bail

The fourth accused person of the 10 persons standing trial for allegedly plotting to destabilize the peace of the country has been granted bail variation.

Yohannes Zikpi, who is on the charge of High Treason, was together with eight others in April granted GH¢2million bail sum with three sureties to be justified for charges including High Treason.



They were also to report to the National Investigations Bureau (NIB) every Monday and Thursday.



But, unable to meet the bail terms, his lawyers made an application for bail variation.



In court on Monday, July 5, 2021, the court panel of three presided over by Justice Afia Serwah Asare Botwe, granted the request.



Even though Godfred Yeboah Dame, the Attorney General opposed the application, the court varied the bail terms.

His new bail sum has been reduced from GH¢2million to GH¢1million with two sureties to be justified.



He is also to report to the NIB twice a week, Mondays and Thursdays.



He is also to deposit his passport to the registry of the court.



Adawudu’s letter to court



Meanwhile, one of the defense lawyers, Victor Kodjogah Adawudu, wrote to the court to request an adjournment for two weeks based on ill-health.

But, the court declined and adjourned the case to Tuesday, July 6, for further cross-examination of the 2nd Prosecution Witness.



The court said, if he was unable to come to court in person, he should send a junior lawyer from his Chambers to represent him in court tomorrow.



So, far, the state has called two of the 19 witnesses it has indicated it will call to give evidence in that matter.



The second is currently in the witness box facing cross-examination from the defense lawyers.



Background

The Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Benjamin Agodzor, Dr. Frederick Yao Mac Palm, and eight others who have been held for allegedly plotting to destabilize the state have pleaded not guilty to six charges.



Dr. Mac Palm, the man accused of masterminding the alleged plot; together with Donya Kafui, Bright Alan Debrah Ofosu, WOII Esther Saan, Johannes Zikpi, Corporal Seidu Abubakar, Lance Corporal Ali Solomon, and Corporal Sylvester Akanpewon have all denies charges of High Treason and Conspiracy to Commit High Treason.



Col Kojo Gameli and ACP Dr. Agordzo who have also been charged with abetment, have also pleaded not guilty.



The case has been adjourned to July 6, 2021.