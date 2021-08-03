Alleged false results of travellers at Kotoka must be addressed - Ablakwa

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has waded into alleged fake results being generated at the Kotoka International Airport.

The legislator is wondering why a second confirmatory test of travelers has not also been considered.



He is further raising questions over the decision by authorities to keep persons who test positive for the virus at M-Plaza Hotel by compulsion.



He has, therefore, promised to raise the issue before the House and demand answers.



Too many distress reports from the travelling public about false-positive COVID-19 antigen test results at Kotoka; the refusal of authorities to permit a second confirmatory test; transporting suspected corona positive travellers under unfriendly compulsion for isolation at M-Plaza Hotel (an apparent monopolistic sweetheart deal); very poor, shabby and hostile treatment of our compatriots by airport officials and notorious Frontiers staff.



This cannot be a good showpiece for a country touting itself as the gateway to Africa.



Government should not be compounding stress levels of its own citizens at a time this insidious pandemic has taken such a toll on many. Efficient, credible, transparent, scientific, and commonsensical systems ought to be pursued.



Ghanaians in the diaspora deserve better a more sensitive, courteous, and respectful response; not the flippant dismissals and misplaced resort to sovereignty.



We shall raise the matter in issue on the floor of Parliament this week and demand appropriate answers from officialdom. This cannot be allowed to fester.