Alleged fraudster who poses as pastor on social media wanted

Solomon Kwaku Gyasi is wanted

The Cyber Crime Unit of the Ghana Police Service is on a manhunt for one Solomon Kwaku Gyasi, who is known on social media as Pastor Mike or Sabruku.

The suspect, who is a native of Abetifi Kwahu in the Eastern Region, is said to have defrauded many people in Accra, Kumasi, Tema, Obuasi, Mpraeso, Obomeng and Koforidua.



He is said to have recently defrauded an Ohio-based lady he met on Facebook of $200,000 with the pretense to build a students’ hostel at the University of Ghana for her.



He also succeeded in defrauding a rural bank manager at Abetifi Kwahu.



“Anyone who provides information with regard to the whereabouts of the said criminal will be rewarded handsomely,” the police said in its notice.



Pastor Mike or Sabruku is fair in complexion, 47-years-old, has brown eyes and height of five feet and five inches and without any known formal employment.

He was last seen in the Abetifi on Saturday, December 26, 2020, but believed to be hiding in Accra, Kumasi, Tema or Obuasi.



Aside from a pastor, he sometimes poses as a businessman and an estate developer in dealings with his victims.









