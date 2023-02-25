Alleged gunshot: Attack on me was pre-planned – Victim tells court

File photo

Businessman, Charles Otoo, who became a victim of a gunshot has told the Circuit Court in Accra that he believed the attack on him was “pre-planned.”

Charles Otoo, who was allegedly shot in the right leg after honouring an invitation from his ex-girlfriend at the Alternative Apartment at Spintex on December 26, 2021, had also told the court that 59-year-old Simon Anthony Saoud, “aimed the gun at me.”



Under further Cross-Examination from defence counsel, Charles Otoo, told the court that, “I believed, it was a pre planned to kill or harm me that is why he was aware of my presence there.”



Charles Otoo, the first prosecution witness in the ongoing trial said the 2nd Accused also fired the “gun at me from close range” and in the “presence of his son Kevin Saoud,” who is the first accused in the matter.



Kelvin Saoud, 29, and his father Simon Anthony Saoud, 59, have been charged together for conspiracy to cause harm, while Kelvin Saoud was separately charged for causing harm and discharging a firearm without lawful authority.



They have both pleaded not guilty to their respective charges and have been granted bail.

Under Cross-Examination from counsel of the 2nd Accused Simon Anthony Saoud, the victim who is also the first prosecution witness said, the second accused “pointed the gun at me and shot my right foot.”



Asked to tell the court the purpose of his visit to the apartment, he said they (he and ex-girlfriend) had wanted to discuss an issue regarding a property he helped the ex-girlfriend acquired in Russia.



He told the court that after both agreed to end their amorous relationship, the ex-girlfriend wanted to sell the property off and he had his details on it, hence the invitation to assist her how to dispose it off.



The witness also debunked defence assertions that he was still in an amorous relationship with the lady he said to be his ex-girlfriend.



Mr. Otoo also denied claims from the defence that he drove into the apartment drunk and in an angry mood.

Defence lawyers have accused him of visiting the apartment where the ex-girlfriend at her blind side because he suspected her of cheating on him.



But, the victim disagreed and said there was no amorous relationship with the ex-girlfriend.



Previously



The victim also told the court that he helped the ex-girlfriend out of goodwill because she was “my girlfriend” and at the time she was financially in capable to purchase the property.



Previously, the victim had told the court that when he was being attacked, the 2nd accused person had “already clocked the gun” to shoot and it hit my leg.

He had also told the court that he had no knowledge of one Kennedy Atongo, a man who the owners of the apartment had instructed to drive him to the hospital after the incident.



The victim had also clarified that it was at the Inkoom Hospital that he alerted the police of his pop action gun in his car for them to take custody of it.



The witness also answered questions about his medical examination report submitted to the court after the incident.



Charles Otoo, the victim of a gunshot, had told the Circuit Court in Accra how a 59-year-old Lebanese man Anthony Simon Saoud pointed a gun at his head upon honouring an invitation from his ex-girlfriend.



Evidence in chief/b>

In his evidence in chief, Charles Otoo, who is testifying as the first prosecution witness in the case said the accused persons “planned to harm me.”



Charles Otoo, the victim, also told the court that, during the attack, they dragged him and locked him up in a dark room and overheard them saying they would kill him.



The witness also pointed out to the court some inconsistencies in the brief facts presented to the court by the police prosecution when those issues were put to him in the witness box.



The court presided over by Her Honour Mrs Ellen Ofei Ayeh has adjourned the case to March 8, 2023 for continuation.