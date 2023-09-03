Alleged ‘notorious’ mobile money fraudster arrested in Kasoa

A picture of the accused, Emmanuel Dawson

The Kasoa District Police Command has arrested Emmanuel Dawson, a 33-year-old taxi driver from Kasoa Opeikuma in the Central Region, for his alleged involvement as a serial mobile money fraudster.

According to a reporter with Accra-based United Television, Jacob Kubi, the accused monitors and robs mobile money vendors who are new to the business.



“He is a taxi driver and a mobile money fraudster. He usually monitors how you go about your business and then comes to you for transactions. He tells you he wants to send this amount to this number and then when you finish sending, he’ll say no, the number you sent to is incorrect. He will then run away," said the reporter.



The reporter added that Emmanuel had done that to 15 people. These alleged victims, according to the reporter, have reported their ordeal to the Kasoa Police.



How Emmanuel was arrested



According to the reporter, “Three days ago, he went to the Kasoa New Market to rob another mobile money vendor but at that place, he wasn’t lucky enough. When he got there, he told the young lady (momo vendor) that he wanted to send this worth of money GH¢5,000 (50 million old cedis) and that he had to deal directly with his boss so she should give him her boss’s number."



Emmanuel Dawson is said to have quickly saved the contact of the vendor’s boss and after seeing the WhatsApp profile picture, he swiftly used it as his profile picture and left the scene. Later, the accused called the vendor saying: “This is your boss. This is my new contact number so I want you to send me money via this number right away because I am not around.”



The vendor who also did not check the number, is said to have immediately sent the money.



“Immediately she sent the money, her boss came in. The young man was in a taxi and when he saw what had happened, he decided to run away but the owner of the mobile money shop and the vendor started shouting ‘thief’ and was arrested afterward.”



Emmanuel Dawson is currently facing trial at the Kasoa Akweley District Court. He is yet to fulfil his bail terms which include a sum of GH¢20,000 and two plots of land.



“As I speak, no one has been to the court to bail him (Emmanuel Dawson). This means that when no one comes in quickly to bail him, he is going to be in police custody until November 6, 2023,” the UTV reporter added.









