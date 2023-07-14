Alleged plot to remove IGP: Why are you afraid of the probe if you're not behind leaked tape? – Eric Opoku to NPP MPs

The Member of Parliament for Asunafo South, Eric Opoku, has slammed New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentarians for their opposition to a probe into a viral leaked tape.

The tape is about an alleged plot by a leading member of the Ghana Police Service and a New Patriotic Party (NPP) bigwig to charge the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, to be able to rig the 2024 election.



Speaking on the floor of the Parliament of Ghana, on Thursday, Eric Opoku wondered why the NPP MPs were opposed to a probe to get to the bottom of the statements made in the leaked tape because they are very serious.



He posited that the only reason the NPP MPs would oppose the parliamentary probe, the NDC MPs are requesting, is that they (the NPP MPs) are aware that their party is behind the plot to remove the IGP.



“Mr Speaker, here is the case at the centre of the audio somebody is hard as Commissioner of Police talking about how they can put in place mechanisms to get rid of this IGP and then install a new one so that the processes leading to elections in 2024 can be influenced.



“Mr Speaker, this is a clear call to undermine elections in this country and this is the house of democracy, we are the democrats. We want to protect the democracy we are enjoying today for the upcoming generation.

“And we are only asking for an investigation, nothing more than an investigation so that we can expose those people behind it. If you’re not behind it (the leaked tape), why are you worried… assist us, agree that we investigate this matter… you want to impede the investigation, what are you hiding?” an animated Eric Opoku asked.



He reiterated that it is very important that the house gets to the bottom of the issue of the leaked tape and the persons behind it, brought to book for the good of Ghana’s democracy.



Background:



A leaked audio recording, allegedly involving a Police Commissioner and a politician discussing a plot to remove the Inspector General of Police (IGP), George Akuffo Dampare, has ignited public outrage.



The recording features an officer who identifies himself as "Mensah" and a politician who is reportedly a regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Their conversation revolves around plans to remove the IGP from office due to fears that he would be too firm during the 2024 elections and prevent any potential rigging.



The Commissioner of Police also specifically identifies the IGP's handling of the Assin North by-election as evidence of his commitment to ensuring free and fair elections.



The Parliament of Ghana has set up a 7-member committee to conduct a probe into the leaked tape after calls by the NDC Members of Parliament.



Proponents of the government have however stated that the allegations in the said tape should not be taken seriously because the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has no plans to change IGP Dr Geroge Akuffo Dampare.



