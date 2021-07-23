Alleged scrap thief lynched at Ofankor

The man was caught in the act at dawn

A man has been lynched at Ofankor for allegedly stealing scrap metals.

The Unit Committee Chairman for Ofankor South, Nana David, told Kwame Appiah Kubi on Accra100.5FM’s morning show Ghana Yensom that the alleged robber was caught at dawn stealing the railings along a footbridge in the area.



The body was still lying in the open as of the time the local assembly official spoke to Kwame Appiah Kubi.



The police were also yet to arrive at the scene of the incident.

Meanwhile, a relative to the lynched man, Afia Manu, told to Kwame Appiah Kubi that her deceased relative was into selling shoes and clothes but suddenly turned to dealing in scraps.



She recalled a similar incident where her relative was reported to her as having stolen something.



She said she advised him against stealing but to no avail.