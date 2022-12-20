0
Alleged thief electrocuted to death while escaping through the roof of a store in Fadama

Electrocuted Man Fadama Electrocuted hanging off the shop

Tue, 20 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

An alleged thief has reportedly been electrocuted to death in Fadama, a suburb of the Okaikoi South District of the Greater Accra Region.

A viral video shared by Okay FM showed the lifeless body of a man mysteriously hanging over the roof of a container shop.

The store the man was hanging over was closed which left many of the onlookers amazed at how he managed to get to the top of the container.

The man, who appeared to be only in boxer shorts, was having an item in his hand.

Some of the people around could be heard saying that the man was a thief who was trying to rob the store.

Others were also heard crying. It is not clear whether they are related to the alleged thief.

The residents did not go close to the alleged thief, probably waiting on the Ghana Police Service to come for his mortal remains.

The police have, however, not commented on the incident.

Watch a video from the scene below:



Watch the second part of Elvis Afriyie Ankrah's interview on GhanaWeb TV below:





Also watch the nomination for the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards Youth Edition below:



IB/BOG

