Allotey Jacobs and I are called traitors because we refuse to be slaves to Mahama – Koku Anyidoho

A mourning Allotey Jacobs and Koku Anyidoho during the funeral of late Prof. Mills

Former Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Koku Anyidoho, has once again launched a scathing attack on former President John Dramanai Mahama.

According to the former deputy general secretary of the party, himself and the former Central Regional Chairman of the party, Bernard Allotey Jacobs, have been labelled as traitors simply because they refuse to become slaves to the former president.



In one of a series of tweets, Koku shared a picture of himself and Allotey Jacobs mourning the death of the late President John Atta -Mills noting that they are one of the few people who continue to honour the legacy of the late president.



“Today, they call us traitors, because we respect the memory of the late President and REFUSE to be slaves to John Dramani Mahama,” he wrote.



In other tweets, Koku used several harsh words on Mr Mahama and going on to say the the former president hates him for showing his love to the late President Mills.



“I don’t have the energy to waste hating John Dramani Mahama (not worth my time); it is John Mahana who HATES me bitterly for loving President Atta-Mills,” he wrote.



Koku Anyidoho and Allotey Jacobs have fallen out with the current leadership of the NDC.

The two have over the period been critical of former President Mahama and his leadership of the party as its flagbearer for the 2020 elections.





GA/SEA