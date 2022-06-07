4
Allotey Jacobs discloses what made Chairman Wontumi win Ashanti Region chairman seat

Tue, 7 Jun 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

Many have attributed his victory to monies he gave to delegates but Social Commentator, Bernard Allotey Jacobs has disclosed how Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi 'actually' got re-elected as the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Contributing to a panel discussion on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', the former NDC Central Regional Chairman said per a conversation he had with Chairman Wontumi that his victory was linked to Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawmia's candidature.

"I called Bernard Antwi Boasiako, I congratulated him and asked how far . . . but he said something . . . according to him, delegates promised to vote for him if he supports Bawumia, and he gave them his firm assurance that he will support Bawumia, and that led to his victory and he wants to tell the whole world that he will still support Dr Bawumia," he disclosed.

