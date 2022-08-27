4
Menu
News

Allotey Jacobs discloses why he's hard on 'striker' Ken Ofori-Atta

Video Archive
Sat, 27 Aug 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

Social Commentator, Bernard Allotey Jacobs has revealed why he has been criticizing Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta, recently.

Allotey Jacobs often criticizes the Finance Minister for not listening to Ghanaians and courting criticisms for the ruling government.

According to him, "... He is not doing well. Whereas the President and his government team, though being part of it helping by all means to bring about joy and peace in this country, I don't think he listens to advise... I don't know why."

He added; "When you are in such a state, you find a solution to it. You go across board. You meet experts. You meet stakeholders. Look, invite them into your office; sit down with them. The importers we are talking about might be the chief financiers for the ruling party, so don't go and touch that constituency. Once you touch them, there is trouble but you see if you don't hold the bull by the horn to take decision that for the next six months because of the current economic situation, there's not going to be any imports into this country . . .We are in a difficult situation, don't let us joke about it."

On Wednesday, 24th August 2022 edition of Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', Allotey Jacobs explained why he's hard on the Finance Minister.

To him, Akufo-Addo's appointees are to work as a team to make the administration successful but because Ken Ofori-Atta is not performing well, it seems the government is underperforming.

"There are some measures that can send shock waves which will yield results at the end of the day... he's (Ofori-Atta) not discharging his duties diligently... I've supported a lot of policies coming from the Ministry of Finance... but it seems Ken Ofori-Atta who is the striker among Akufo-Addo's appointees, is allowing the ball to pass through his legs," he lamented.

Listen to him in the video below:

Source: peacefmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Maame Dokono recounts events that preceded Waakye’s death
The man who is the biggest threat to Bawumia’s presidency bid
Check out the 7 businesses owned by former Black Stars Captain Asamoah Gyan
Check out the 7 businesses owned by former Black Stars Captain Asamoah Gyan
Oyerepa FM saga: A Plus, Nana Yaa Brefo disagree with Kumasi Traditional Council
I knew I wouldn't pass, so I skipped getting my BECE results - Obaapa Christy
I will not serve 50-year imprisonment - Abdul Hamid Inusah
Not even the prayers of the Pope will let the NPP win 2024 – Pastor Love
SIM re-registration self-service app launched on Play Store
Al Hilal earned US$45,400 from ticket sales after double friendly against Kotoko
Related Articles: