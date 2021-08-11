Allotey Jacobs reveals another NDC lie against Kufuor, promises more

Bernard Allotey Jacobs, the former Central Regional Chairman of the NDC

•Allotey Jacobs has issued a public apology to former President John Agyekum Kufuor for making false claims against him

•Allotey Jacobs he did so for political expediency but has regretted his actions



•He is hoping to meet Kufuor and seek forgiveness from him



Bernard Allotey Jacobs, the former Central Regional Chairman of the NDC has disclosed another statement which he claims was part of a smear campaign embarked on by the party against former President John Agyekum Kufuor ahead of the 2008 elections.



Allotey Jacobs in an Okay FM interview on Monday, August 10, 2021, disclosed that due to a constitutional provision that bars the President from suing someone in a personal capacity, the NDC took advantage to formulate a number of falsehoods which they believed was going to turn the political tides in their favour.



One of these lies Allotey says is a tribalistic campaign in which the NDC alleged that President Kufuor was looking to move the capital of the country to Kumasi.

He said that part of the supposed plans by President Kufuor was to relocate the sea in the capital to Kumasi.



Allotey claims he deeply regrets his actions and will in the coming days reveal more lies hatched by the NDC against the person of John Agyekum Kufuor.



He noted that the propaganda worked for the NDC as it helped them win the 2009 elections with late President John Evans Atta Mills as flagbearer.



“I will let the world know what we did against President Kufuor and that is why I spilled the beans. It will be a season for political and law students to know things we do to undermine political leaders. It worked for us because we won the elections. We also lied that President Kufuor had promised to relocate the sea to Kumasi. We told people that and they believed it”.



Allotey says he is making move to visit the former president and apologized for his actions and seek forgiveness from him.

He claims to have already confessed before God and believes that apologizing to Kufuor will bring him closure.



“I would want to seek audience with President Kufuor and apologise to him. I owe him an apology. Every issue has its trigger and there is nothing that is hidden under the sun so don’t say I’m saying this because I’m no longer with the NDC. You can’t light a lamp and hid it, it will show. The type of politics we are doing in this country is destroying people. We make all false allegations against people and there is payback”.



On why he is doing this now, Allotey Jacobs felt the need to speak out after some allegations were made against him by some NDC officials.



“I’m coming out because when they did it to me I felt it and I realized it wasn’t right so I want us to stop this politics of character assassination undermining and blackmailing. If we stop this, I’m sure, we will have peace in our politics,” he said.