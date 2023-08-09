Allow chiefs to do active politics for us to benefit from their wisdom – Speaker

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has called for a reconsideration of constitutional provisions that prevent chiefs from actively participating in party politics.

According to him, chiefs must be allowed to participate actively in politics so the country can benefit from their immense wisdom.



In a newspaper report by Ghanaian Times dated August 9, 2023, Alban Bagbin, said it is time to change the paradigm to respond to present-day practice.



"Ghana needs to re-orient its democratic architecture and ensure that the wisdom and expertise of chiefs can be tapped to enhance representative governance in the country," he said.



Addressing the forum under the theme ‘30 Years of parliamentary democracy under the 4th Republic: The journey thus far,’ the Speaker highlighted the need to address citizen participation in democratic processes.



He pointed out the apparent exclusion of the citizenry from reaping the benefits of Ghana's democratic experience.

"We need to listen, think together, and we'll be taking stock on what we did wrong with our leaders, that chiefs should not be in active politics and that's not helping us. They used to govern; today we have imposed other chiefs on our chiefs, so we have District Chief Executives," he added.



Reflecting on historical democratic practices within African traditions, the Speaker, Alban Bagbin noted that the continent had a history of embracing competition and democratic values, which predated European influences.



He highlighted how African kingdoms and empires incorporated democratic elements into their governance systems.



"We Africans started with so many of the things and they came and stole from us, polished, re-branded and brought them back to us as if there were new things that we are to learn from," the speaker of Parliament noted.



The speaker expressed optimism about Ghana's potential to rectify its mistakes and evolve positively.

He acknowledged the ongoing social and political challenges in the sub-Saharan region as an indication of the disconnect between citizens and governance.



WN/



