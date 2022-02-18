Allow government to pass E-Levy and let them face the consequences – Ben Ephson to NDC

Ben Ephson, Managing Editor of the Daily Dispatch

Veteran Journalist and Pollster, Benjamin Emmanuel Ephson, popularly known as Ben Ephson, has urged the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to allow the NPP government to pass the controversial E-Levy so they solely bear the so-called electoral consequences.

According to him, the NPP government has about two years to either retain power or leave and so they should be allowed to implement the E-Levy and face the electoral consequences.



The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, who announced the introduction of the E-Levy said it will be used to undertake developmental projects, adding that the tax will widen the tax net and rope in the informal sector.



He added that electronic transactions covering mobile money payments, bank transfers, merchant payments and inward remittances will be charged at an applicable rate of 1.75%, which shall be borne by the sender except for inward remittances, which will be borne by the recipient.



Since the E-Levy was introduced, the Minority in Parliament has rejected it.



Recently, the Finance Minister, Mr Ken Ofori Atta stated that the government had engaged the Telcos on the controversial E-Levy and the Telcos had agreed to cut down their percentage on transactions by 0.25%.

In the latest development, the government proposed that the E-Levy will be reduced from 1.75% to 1.5% but the Minority again rejected this proposal, saying they do not want it to be passed at all.



Commenting on the Minority’s rejection of the E-Levy, Ben Ephson said the NDC was scared to lose the election to the NPP again when the E-levy is passed, saying that if the E-Levy is passed, it will help the NPP to retain power.



Speaking on Atinka TV‘s morning show, Ghana Nie with Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu, Ben Ephson said, “If the NDC is saying that it will not allow the NPP pass e-levy because it will bring hardship to the people then, why don’t you allow them to pass it? Unless there is something you are not telling the people. Does it mean that you want to prevent NPP from inflicting damage to themselves?”



He added that "If Adwoa Safo resumes sitting in parliament, Alban Bagbin comes and sits in the Chair as Speaker, NPP will have the numbers, they will pass it by all means, why don’t you allow them to pass and you take the electoral advantage? when you come you reverse it and rule. Let them pass and it and bear the electoral consequences of it.”



Mr Ben Ephson also added, “Why are you preventing them from killing themselves electorally? Let them pass it, you have two years, show Ghanaians how people are suffering and they will be voted out.”