Allow incumbent NPP MPs to contest 2024 elections unopposed – Majority Leader

Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

NPP holds its National Delegates Congress

Majority leader reveals how lies, hatred in NPP almost made them Minority MPs



NPP seeking to break the eight



Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has called on the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to allow its incumbent Members of Parliament (MPs) to contest the 2024 primaries unopposed.



According to him, this will prevent MPs from being removed in an unfriendly manner which usually affects the party.



Speaking at the Party’s National Delegates Congress held in Kumasi, he said, “the National Party should own the process of selecting candidates to avoid any derailment in the forward march of the party. In this regard, I want to propose to the party that the constituencies should be encouraged to the largest extent possible to adopt the incumbent MPs for the purpose of the next general elections as any free-for-all election that is not guided or guarded will take over our great party,” he said.

He also complained bitterly about the lies and hatred bedevilled in the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



This trait he added was rife in the NPP almost costing the party to form the Minority in Parliament while their party was in power.



“I want to sound this caution because we have enough time to correct them.”



“The lies, the hatred will not advance the interest of the Dankwa-Busia-Dombo great tradition,” he further stated.