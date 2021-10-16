Allow open contest for 2024 flagbearer slot - Mahama to NDC faithful

John Dramani Mahama, former President of Ghana

Former President John Dramani Mahama has stated that he is open to the idea of a democratic contest when next the party elects a flagbearer for the next presidential election slated for 2024.

Speaking to party faithful in the Western Region on Thursday, October 14, 2021, as part of his 'Thank You’ tour, Mahama said the National Democratic Congress, NDC, must support whoever emerges as its candidate after that election.



“From next year, we (NDC) will begin our branch, constituency, regional and national elections. From there we will do our flagbearership elections.



“The NDC is a democratic party so all those who show interest and qualify to contest must be allowed to do so. We must all support whoever emerges victorious into the 2024 elections, and I am certain that God will give us victory,” he said.



His views tie into that of Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu who in a recent interview with Citi TV said that the flagbearership slot had to be subjected to a democratic process.

His view is at variance to that which is espoused by MP for Odododiodioo, Edwin Nii Lantey Vanderpuye and former deputy Sports Minister, Joseph Yammin.



The duo along with others believe that Mahama is the most marketable candidate of the NDC and any contender for the flagbearer slot will flop woefully.



Former Finance Minister Dr. Kwabena Duffuor is seen as the sole possible contender even though he has yet to declare any such intentions.



