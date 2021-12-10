Allow peace to prevail in Bawku - Overlord of Mamprugu traditional area to youth

Overlord of the Mamprugu Traditional Area, Naa Abdulai Mahami Sheriga

The Overlord of the Mamprugu Traditional Area, Naa Abdulai Mahami Sheriga is calling for total calm and order in Bawku and its surroundings to allow peace and reconciliation through dialogue to prevail.

The Nayiri made this appeal when the Mamprugu youth Association called on him at his Royal Palace in Nalerigu on matters affecting peace in Bawku.



Exactly a week after the renewed chieftaincy conflict that broke out in Bawku, REGSEC, the ministry of interior, peace council, and other organizations have put measures to maintain peace and to find a lasting solution to the security situation in the area.



The latest to add his voice is the Overlord of the Mamprugu Traditional Area, Naa Abdulai Mahami Sheriga. In a conversation with the Mamprugu Youth Association who called on him at his palace, he admonished all stakeholders in the area to give peace a chance and allow government and traditional authorities to find a peaceful solution to the current unstable security situation in the area.



“My attention has been drawn to all what is happening in and around Bawku which is unfortunate and least expected to have happened. As the father for all is my responsibility to ensure all and sundry are safe and protected in times like this and am urging the youth in the area to relax all their ill-motivated agendas which is a threat to national security” Nayiri pleaded.



He added ” allow the security services and the government to handle this issue with professionalism and sincerity in this fragile situation we found ourselves in. Am also urging you to resist responding to issues by your brothers from the other side because we all need each other in making our kingdom great as it is known.

Shortly after the engagement, the leadership of the Mamprugu Youth Association in a press conference with the Media through their spokesperson, Mahami Majeed Sanbori thanked the security agencies deployed to maintain peace in Bawku for exhibiting professionalism in their operations and also appealed to them to main that professionalism and neutrality.



The youth then urged the security personnel to respect the fundamental human rights of the people as they discharge their duties.



They called on the media to exhibit professionalism and carry out their journalistic duties according to the good ethics of journalism and information dissemination so as not to fuel the conflict. They charged the media commission to monitor and sanction media houses and news reporters who go against the ethics of the profession.



The youth finally called for the curfew to be extended to other areas outside Bawku for maximum control of the area as well as reviewing the curfew to boost economic activities in the municipality.