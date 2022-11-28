Allow security agencies to find the killers of Nana Mebo – Konkomba Chiefs in Krachi to Nchumurus

The police is currently investigating the murder of the Chief of Borae Ahenfie, Nana Mebo II

Leaders of the Konkomba tribe in the Krachi Nchumuru area have called out what they describe as a misrepresentation of facts following the recent murder of the Chief of Borae Ahenfie by unknown assailants.

In a statement dated November 28, 2022, the Konkomba Chiefs within the Krachi Nchumuru area said there have been some unfortunate attempts by some members of the Nchumuru tribe, including the Chonke Youth Association, Nchumuru Traditional Council, and Nana Bonja II of Borae No. 2 to blame the murder of Nana Mebo II on Konkombas.



While condemning the murder of Nana Mebo in no uncertain terms, the Konkomba chiefs, referring to a recent press conference addressed by Nana Bonia II, bemoaned the attempt to blame their entire tribe for the incident.



"We want to emphatically state that the unfortunate act was allegedly committed by some unknown people at Bakando and Borae Ahenfie which we all condemn. We will therefore, appeal to our brothers and sisters of the Nchumuru tribe to as it were, limit it to those communities and refrain from generalizing it as if there was a tribal conflict between Konkombas and Nchumurus.



“This kind of generalization has a high propensity of raising tension which is not good for the peace we are all seeking. Again, it will make it difficult for the security agencies to apprehend those who incited, conspired with and actually took part in the killing of Nana Mebo II and the two others,” the Konkomba chiefs said.



According to the chiefs, the security agencies should be given the room to investigate the murder of Nana Mebo II and bring his perpetrators to justice.



The chiefs have warned that they will not hesitate to take legal action against anyone who attempts to link Nana Mebo II's murder to the entire Konkomba tribe and to denigrate their leaders.

“Ladies and gentlemen, we again want to appeal to Nana Bonja II, Chonke Nchumuru Youth Association, the Nchumuru Traditional Council, and all other individuals of Nchumuru descent who are throwing dust into the eyes of the media and the general public to stop putting the name of the entire Konkomba ethnic group into disrepute and allow the security agencies to identify and prosecute those who committed the crime,” the statement by the chiefs said.



The Konkomba chiefs noted that they are welcome to any legitimate and lawful procedure that will ensure justice is served for the people of Borae Ahenfie over the murder of their chief.



