Allow us to implement e-levy if it will make us unpopular – Nhyiaeso MP tells NDC

Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso Constituency, Dr. Stephen Amoah

Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso Constituency, Dr. Stephen Amoah, believes the National Democratic Congress (NDC) must be allowed to go on their fierce opposition to the passage of the e-Levy.

Quoting Napoleon Bonaparte’s ‘Never interrupt your enemy when he is making a mistake’ words, Dr. Amoah, who doubles as a member of the Finance Committee in Parliament, wondered why the NDC will not allow the government to go on with the passage of the bill if it will make it unpopular.



“If NDC believes that the e-Levy is a killer tax and will make the government unpopular, why are they not supporting us to dig our own grave which politically will inure to our misfortune in 2024?” he quizzed.



His claims come ahead of an NDC town hall meeting scheduled for the KNUST campus on Monday, January 24.



The meeting is to elaborate and discuss the pros and cons of the E-Levy to Ghanaians as part of the party’s effort to rally opposition against the passage of the bill.



Dr. Amoah indicated the passage of the E-Levy will keep National Democratic Congress (NDC) in opposition for a long time

He explained the NDC’s fear of the passage of the E-Levy is because it will propel development and raise the living standards of Ghanaians, hence their consistent propaganda and opposition.



Speaking on Akoma FM‘s current affairs and political show GhanAkoma Monday, January 24, the Nhyiaeso lawmaker dared the NDC to allow the government to pass the e-Levy and become unpopular if they believe the policy will be a disaster for the country’s economy.



Dr. Stephen Amoah told the host of the show Aduanaba Kofi Asante Ennin that “the NDC is aware that there’s something good in the e-levy, that’s why they have mounted stern opposition to its passage because they know the government will acquire enough proceeds to pursue developmental agenda hence their consistent.”



Later on the show, National Communications Officer of the NDC Sammy Gyamfi refuted Dr. Amoah’s claims and explained that “the NPP government has so far collected GH¢157 billion revenue and has nothing to show so what makes you think the e-levy will bring something new to the table?”



Sammy Gyamfi further assured the public of NDC’s commitment to ensure that ‘killer taxes’ imposed on Ghanaians by the government are removed.